Man rescued from burning home after neighbor calls 911

PITTSBURGH - A man was rescued Wednesday morning from a burning home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, officials said.
Officials said the man was sleeping in the Mitchell Street home when the fire broke out about 5:30 a.m. His neighbor, Anita Brower, called 911 after smelling smoke and then ran across the street to alert firefighters someone was inside.
“I kept telling them, ‘There's a man in there. There's a man in there. Y'all got to get in and get the man out. He's in there. He's up on the top floor,’” Brower said. “When I looked, there was smoke coming out of the top of the building, out the windows, out the front of the building.”
Firefighters woke up the man and made sure he got out safely. He was not hurt, but paramedics evaluated him for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
