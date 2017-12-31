Man robs Spring Garden pizza shop

A man dressed in black and armed with handgun robbed a Spring Garden pizza shop early Sunday morning.
Police said the made entered Riviera Pizza and Pasta in the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and demanded cash.
The man took an unspecified amount of money and fled the store on foot.
Police are investigating.
