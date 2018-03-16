  • Man who allegedly held up Washington County bank arrested near casino

    BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A man who police said robbed a Washington County bank was arrested a short time later near the Meadows Racetrack and Casino.

    Glenn Alan Flory, 30, is charged in connection with a robbery Thursday around 3:40 p.m. at the CFS Bank in Benteyville. According to police, Flory wrote a note on a deposit slip and passed it to the teller.

    The note said he had a weapon but no weapon was shown, police said.

    Police said another man drove Flory and his new girlfriend to the bank, but Flory didn’t tell either one of them he planned to rob the place. He told them he was taking money out of his account, police said.

    After robbing the bank, all three went out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse then went to the Meadows Racetrack and Casino.

    Police found the driver’s truck there and arrested Flory. The driver and girlfriend are not charged.
    According to police, Flory had recently robbed his former employer.

     
     

