BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A man who police said robbed a Washington County bank was arrested a short time later near the Meadows Racetrack and Casino.
Glenn Alan Flory, 30, is charged in connection with a robbery Thursday around 3:40 p.m. at the CFS Bank in Benteyville. According to police, Flory wrote a note on a deposit slip and passed it to the teller.
The note said he had a weapon but no weapon was shown, police said.
Police said another man drove Flory and his new girlfriend to the bank, but Flory didn’t tell either one of them he planned to rob the place. He told them he was taking money out of his account, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tripp Halstead, toddler seriously injured when tree limb fell on him 5 years ago, has died
- Police bust alleged human trafficking operation in hotel
- Family that found 7 rare Ty Cobb baseball cards find another one
- VIDEO: Snuggie Refund: Customers Getting Check After Buying Products ‘As-Seen-On-TV'
After robbing the bank, all three went out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse then went to the Meadows Racetrack and Casino.
Police found the driver’s truck there and arrested Flory. The driver and girlfriend are not charged.
According to police, Flory had recently robbed his former employer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}