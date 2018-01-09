  • Massive fire burning at building in Blairsville

    Updated:

    BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - A massive fire is burning at a building that sits on a city block in Blairsville, Indiana County.

    The inferno was reported just before 5 a.m. on East Market Street.

    CLICK HERE FOR LIVE VIDEO

    Several fire companies have been called to battle the intense flames at the building, which houses businesses and apartments. Crews were initially called to the Fox's Pizza Den in the building.

    Officials said there was a collapse as the flames tore through the building.

    It is unclear whether there are any injuries.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories