Massive fire burning at building in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - A massive fire is burning at a building that sits on a city block in Blairsville, Indiana County.
The inferno was reported just before 5 a.m. on East Market Street.
Several fire companies have been called to battle the intense flames at the building, which houses businesses and apartments. Crews were initially called to the Fox's Pizza Den in the building.
Officials said there was a collapse as the flames tore through the building.
It is unclear whether there are any injuries.
