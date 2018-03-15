  • Mega Millions, Powerball combined jackpots roll to $800 million

    Updated:

    The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled to a combined total of $800 million.

    Friday’s jackpot for Mega Millions has an annuity value of $345 million, or $205.3 million cash.

    Related Headlines

    Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $455 million, or $269.4 million cash.

    Watch the drawings for both games ONLY on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Both jackpots have been rolling since January.

    Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. It costs $2 to play each game.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mega Millions, Powerball combined jackpots roll to $800 million