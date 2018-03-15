The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled to a combined total of $800 million.
Friday’s jackpot for Mega Millions has an annuity value of $345 million, or $205.3 million cash.
Related Headlines
Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $455 million, or $269.4 million cash.
Watch the drawings for both games ONLY on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Both jackpots have been rolling since January.
Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. It costs $2 to play each game.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. school to issue 200 detentions over student walkouts
- Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's sister charged with bringing weapons, drugs to school
- Police issue warning about skimming device found at local gas station
- VIDEO: Suspected Killer of Florida Boy Had Been Invited to Dinner with Family
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}