Missing 79-year-old man with dementia found safe

UPDATE 1/11/18 12:25 a.m.
West Mifflin Police said Walter Taylor El has been found safe.
No other details were immediately available.
Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Walter Taylor El, 79, was last seen near Carnegie Street in West Mifflin, according to police.
Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Investigators say he may try to go to the V.A. center.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Mifflin police.
