  • Missing 79-year-old man with dementia found safe

    Updated:

    UPDATE 1/11/18 12:25 a.m.

    West Mifflin Police said Walter Taylor El has been found safe.

    No other details were immediately available. 

    Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

    Walter Taylor El, 79, was last seen near Carnegie Street in West Mifflin, according to police.

    Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

    Investigators say he may try to go to the V.A. center.

    Anyone with information is asked to call West Mifflin police. 

