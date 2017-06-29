MLB umpire stops woman from jumping over bridge before Pirates game
"Just hanging on to her and at times when she wanted to go the other way, I was like, 'not on my watch,'" Jon Tumpane said in a press conference Wednesday night.
The Major League Baseball umpire stopped a woman from jumping off the Roberto Clemente Bridge before Wednesday night's Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Umpire speaks about helping a woman from jumping off bridge today in @CityPGH #WPXI #MLB @Pirates pic.twitter.com/54GK83x9qg— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 29, 2017
"I was able to mouth to one of the gentlemen in back, and said, 'Call 911, call 911,' and they did," he said.
"Another power comes to be"....umpire on helping a woman in @CityPGH #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Q9my38AZjT— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 29, 2017
