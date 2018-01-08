  • Montour School District to resume classes Tuesday, school threat tracked down to Virginia

    Updated:

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Classes are canceled for students in the Montour School District Monday due to a threat.

    District officials were alerted by concerned parents and students early this morning about a threat toward "MHS" found on social media, according to a release on the district's website.  

    School superintendent Chris Stone said because the information was received so early, a decision was made to cancel class for Monday.

    The district along with the Kennedy Township and Robinson Township police departments investigated the threat and it was determined the threat was directed at a school district in Virginia with the same initials as the Montour School District.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    District officials have determined the schools are safe and classes will resume Tuesday morning as scheduled. 

    The superintendent said principals and teachers will review the incident with students.  The district will provide counselors to students as needed.  

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories