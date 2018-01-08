Montour School District to resume classes Tuesday, school threat tracked down to Virginia

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Classes are canceled for students in the Montour School District Monday due to a threat.
District officials were alerted by concerned parents and students early this morning about a threat toward "MHS" found on social media, according to a release on the district's website.
School superintendent Chris Stone said because the information was received so early, a decision was made to cancel class for Monday.
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a threat against the district was posted on a social media site. School is canceled for all students Monday, January 8th. We will work with local authorities investigating this matter. Student safety is our first priority. @MontourSD— Dr. Chris Stone (@CHRISSTONE111) January 8, 2018
The district along with the Kennedy Township and Robinson Township police departments investigated the threat and it was determined the threat was directed at a school district in Virginia with the same initials as the Montour School District.
District officials have determined the schools are safe and classes will resume Tuesday morning as scheduled.
The superintendent said principals and teachers will review the incident with students. The district will provide counselors to students as needed.
