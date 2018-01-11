More Allegheny County Jail employees sickened second day in a row

Six more employees at the Allegheny County Jail have been sent to a hospital after being exposed to "an airborne substance" Wednesday night, according to officials.
We're working to learn what exactly caused the 14 employees to be sent to the hospital.
Officials said three corrections officers, a sergeant and two medical staff were experiencing elevated blood pressure and heart rates.
On Tuesday, eight officers started feeling sick while searching cells Tuesday on the E pod. The officers began sweating and experiencing elevated heart rates.
All of them were checked out by jail medical staff and sent to a hospital as a precaution, the spokesperson said. They were evaluated and released.
