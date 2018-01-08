Mother asks for public's help in finding person who shot, killed her son

0

Target 11 talked exclusively to the mother of the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Baldwin in December.

"I'm sorry. I'm getting ready to cry. It's just, like, disheartening," the victim's mother, Linda Kulikowski, said.

An emotional plea today from Kulikowski, urging anyone with information about her son's killer to come forward.

“He shot my son in the back. My son was running for his life,” Kulikowski said.

It's been three weeks since Jamie Hines, who played on Clairton's undefeated football team, was shot and killed outside a residential group home in Baldwin where he worked.



Police suspect a coworker, James King, pulled the gun during an argument, and fired the fatal shot.

Linda says her son told her there was some friction at work, but nothing like this.

“It's so hard for me to understand why anyone could hate him so much or dislike him so much because all he did was smile. I mean, that's what he was known for his whole life,” Kulikowski said.

Police eventually tracked down King's car on the northside, but no sign of him.

“Somebody, if not more than one person, knows where this man is and won't help and do the right thing,” Kulikowski said.

The victim’s father has put up an RV worth $12,000 to the first person who turns in the suspect.

Kulikowski told Channel 11 they're also planning to raise money for a cash reward, and they're putting the finishing touches on flyers with the suspect's pictures.

“He's a danger to society. I wouldn't want somebody else to have to go through the agony that myself, his father and family and friends are going through right now,” Kulikowski said.

Linda tells me her son went to California University to play football but an injury sidelined him.

She says he had recently talked about returning to college to study journalism.

If you have any information on James King's whereabouts, police want to hear from you.

