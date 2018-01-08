Multiple vehicles caught fire inside McKees Rocks building

Crews worked to extinguish multiple vehicles that caught fire inside a business in McKees Rocks Sunday night.
Police said that there were multiple vehicles on fire inside a limo service warehouse in the 700 block of Island Avenue.
According to McKees Rocks Police, the warehouse is next to the limo service, where the fire started.
Police said the enclosed space made it difficult to fight the fire.
