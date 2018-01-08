  • Multiple vehicles on fire inside McKees Rocks building

    Crews are working to extinguish multiple vehicles inside a business in McKees Rocks. 

    Police said that there are multiple vehicles on fire inside a limo service warehouse in the 700 block of Island Avenue. 

    According to McKees Rocks Police, the warehouse is next to the limo service, where the fire started. 

    Police said the enclosed space is making it difficult to fight the fire. 

