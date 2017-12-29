  • Naloxone used more than 1,400 times by Pittsburgh first responders in 2016

    PITTSBURGH - Natalia Rudiak is spending her last few days as a Pittsburgh City Councilwoman urging her colleagues to do more to fight the opioid epidemic in 2018.

    During her farewell speech on Thursday, Rudiak said the overdose reversal drug Naloxone was used more than 1,400 times by first responders in Pittsburgh in 2016, or once every 6.5 hours over the year. 

    Her goal is to find ways to reduce the stress and workload of first responders and get people fighting addiction into treatment.

