Natural gas leak forces evacuation of Pitt's Child Development Center

PITTSBURGH - An apparent natural gas leak has prompted the evacuation Thursday morning of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Child Development Center, officials said.
The incident was reported about 8 a.m. at the center on Clyde Street.
Officials said EMS personnel were evaluating at least two patients.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin reported that children were taken to the Petersen Events Center.
We have a news crew heading to the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}