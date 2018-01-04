  • Natural gas leak forces evacuation of Pitt's Child Development Center

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An apparent natural gas leak has prompted the evacuation Thursday morning of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Child Development Center, officials said.

    The incident was reported about 8 a.m. at the center on Clyde Street.

    Officials said EMS personnel were evaluating at least two patients.

    Channel 11’s Aaron Martin reported that children were taken to the Petersen Events Center.

    We have a news crew heading to the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories