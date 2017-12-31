New Year's resolutions: Tips for avoiding gym membership scams

The holidays are over and it’s time to get back in shape, but officials are warning people about potential gym membership scams.
In 2017, the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection received 93 complaints about health clubs and gyms, a 66 percent increase from 2016.
Consumers have certain protections under Pennsylvania's Health Club Act.
They have the right to cancel contracts in certain circumstances:
- Any club contract over three months can be canceled within three business days of signing it, allowing a “cooling off period” for consumers to decide if the gym best suits their needs.
- If a club closes for more than 30 days and there is no alternate facility within 10 miles.
- If the consumer moves more than 25 miles from the health club and there is no comparable club available within five miles of that person's new home.
- If the consumer suffers an injury, verified in writing by a doctor, which prevents that person from using one-third or more of the club’s equipment for six months or longer.
Tips from Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Bureau of Consumer Protection include the following:
- Research the gym: Compare several gyms and make sure the equipment, staff and price suits your needs.
- Read contract carefully: Take all the time you need.
- Watch out for extra fees: Hidden fees can be found in the fine print when you sign up for trial memberships.
- Check the cancellation policy: Get it in writing. The consumer has the right to cancel within three days if any contract over three months is in writing.
