Nonprofit gives at-risk teens second chance

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has seen what drugs and violence are doing to our communities.

That's why we wanted to shine a light this holiday season on a very special nonprofit.

It's been giving at-risk teens in Pittsburgh, like Chazadee Miller, a second chance for more than a century.

"I came a long way," the Ward Home resident said.

It's been a tough few years for her. She got pregnant two years ago and was forced to find a new place to live.

She found Ward Home and it was so much more than a roof over her head: It was a community to teach her to be a responsible mother and student.

"I didn't have a strong support system before," Miller said. "I had to build it. I built a lot of support and, it takes time."

Her journey is just one of thousands that have traveled through Ward Home.

Its history dates back more than 100 years to a young Pittsburgher.

Robert B. Ward was president of the Ward Baking Company and had a great passion for the welfare of children.

When he passed away in 1915, his home became an orphanage.

Today, Ward Home has expanded to several locations throughout Pittsburgh and offers at-risk teens a place to get away from drugs and crime.

"If I wasn't here, honestly, I don't know where I would be at," Romell Washington said.

His life also changed when he came to Ward Home.

Several years ago, he knew his mother couldn't take care of him, so he left home, hoping to find stability and education.

Now, Romell has an apartment and is studying to be a welder.

"Once you turn 18, that's the beginning of the rest of your life, that's when the tutorial is over and now you have to physically play the game," he said. "Everybody has a way to get out of poverty, but everybody just assumes that's the way. But me, I'm like, I got dreams, I'm gonna chase those dreams."

Since our interview with him, Ward Home informed Channel 11 Romell Washington that he was arrested for an altercation.

A representative said he's still very much a part of their program and they will use this as a learning experience.

