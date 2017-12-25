NWS: Pittsburgh has first white Christmas since 2010

It's officially a white Christmas in Pittsburgh, according to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh.
It's officially a White Christmas for Pittsburgh! A new 1.6" of snow overnight means the first one since 2010.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 25, 2017
One inch or more of new snow makes it official. NWS Pittsburgh said 1.6 inches of snow fell overnight.
This is the first white Christmas since 2010.
