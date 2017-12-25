  • NWS: Pittsburgh has first white Christmas since 2010

    It's officially a white Christmas in Pittsburgh, according to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh. 

    One inch or more of new snow makes it official.  NWS Pittsburgh said 1.6 inches of snow fell overnight.

    This is the first white Christmas since 2010.

