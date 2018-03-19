Oakland library investigating multimillion-dollar theft of rare collection

Officials are investigating the multimillion-dollar theft of a rare book and map collection at the Carnegie Library in Oakland.
According to the library, at least one suspect has been identified.
Renee Wallace is talking to patrons about the stunning theft and what it could mean for the library, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
