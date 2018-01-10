Odor moving through parts of Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents in who live in parts of Westmoreland County are waking up to the smell of natural gas.
Officials from XPR Resources told Channel 11 that a piece of equipment malfunctioned, causing the release of mercaptan from a facility on Bergmen Road in Derry Township overnight.
Mercaptain is the substance that is added to natural gas to give it that distinct odor.
The odor originated in Derry Township, but has now moved on to Latrobe, officials said.
