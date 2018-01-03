  • Officer accused of using Taser on man for no reason retires

    A Pittsburgh police officer under investigation for appearing to use his Taser on a worker in a pizza shop retired Wednesday.

    Officer Ronald Hough, a 23-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, allegedly tased Dominic Reale in October at Villa Reale Pizzeria and Restaurant for no reason, Reale’s attorney has said.

    The city Department of Public Safety announced Hough’s retirement, but said the investigation into the Taser incident, caught on security camera, is ongoing.

