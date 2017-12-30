Officials: Man shot in South Side has died

PITTSBURGH - The man visiting Pittsburgh who was shot in the South Side two weeks ago has died, according to Allegheny County officials.
Anton Kemaev, 35, was shot in the head while riding in a car on Second Avenue on Dec. 19.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Part of I-70 closed after multi-vehicle crash
- Waitress claims co-worker owes her half of $300K lottery prize
- Monitoring snowfall, road conditions: Live updates
- VIDEO: First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Kamaev, the father of two visiting from Russia, died Thursday at UPMC Presbyterian.
Police said they currently have no suspects, and Kamaev was not the intended target of the shooting.
A GoFundMe page had previously been set up to assist Kemaev’s family with the costs of his care.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}