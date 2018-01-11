  • One arrested in McKees Rocks meth lab bust

    One person was arrested after a meth lab raid in McKees Rocks on Wednesday, according to investigators.

    McKees Rocks police told us this was part of an ongoing investigation.

    Channel 11 was first on scene as a number of law enforcement agencies swarmed the apartment building along Vine Street in McKees Rocks.

    After executing a search warrant, investigators discovered an active meth lab in the basement level apartment.

    Moments later, McKees Rocks Police arrested a man who lived there.

    Because of the "inherent danger," police evacuated the remaining tenants from the building.

    A Channel 11 camera captured members of the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team putting on gas masks and wearing hazmat suits. They then carefully carried out several suspected meth-making materials.

    We also spotted them disposing of what appeared to be hazardous liquids.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 the basement level apartment had been problematic for a while.

    There is no word when residents can return to the building.

    The health department is also investigating.

     

