    COKEBURG, Pa. - One person is dead after a fire at a Washington County home on Monday afternoon.

    The fire happened at a home on Prospect Street in Cokeburg just after 3 p.m.

    Fire officials told Channel 11 an elderly couple was rescued and each taken to the hospital.

    We are working to find out the identity of the person who died, which will be released once their next of kin is notified.

