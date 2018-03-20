SCHERTZ,Texas - One person was injured in an explosion at a FedEx facility in Texas.
The package, which was believed to be on its way to Austin, exploded early Tuesday.
Officials said the explosion happened at a facility in Schertz, Texas near San Antonio around 1 a.m.
DEVELOPING: An explosion hit inside a FedEx facility in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, Texas, overnight, the FBI confirms. The blast comes after four suspected bombings in Austin in recent weeks https://t.co/siq2AirSzx— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2018
The FBI is saying the explosion may be linked to similar explosions in Austin, Texas.
If connected, this would be the 5th explosion.
