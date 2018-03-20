  • One injured in explosion at FedEx facility in Texas

    SCHERTZ,Texas - One person was injured in an explosion at a FedEx facility in Texas. 

    The package, which was believed to be on its way to Austin, exploded early Tuesday. 

    Officials said the explosion happened at a facility in Schertz, Texas near San Antonio around 1 a.m.

    The FBI is saying the explosion may be linked to similar explosions in Austin, Texas.  

    If connected, this would be the 5th explosion. 

