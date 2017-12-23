  • One person killed in Beaver County house fire

    One person died in a large fire inside a Beaver County home Friday night, officials said. 

    The Beaver County Coroner identified the victim as Robert Moore, 63. 

    Emergency crews were on scene at the house in the 2100 block of Thompson Lane in Hopewell Township. 

    The fire began around 8:50 p.m.

    According to 911 operators, the fire was large, causing more than two alarms. The fire marshal was called to the scene.  

