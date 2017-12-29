Over 150 ducks, cats seized from North Carolina woman's home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)— Authorities in eastern North Carolina say they've removed about 150 ducks and a dozen cats from a woman's home.
Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that authorities seized the animals from Cynthia Huber's home south of Wilmington on Dec. 20.
Two area animal rescue groups have taken in the animals.
Brewer said the investigation started after Huber took a sick kitten to a veterinarian, and the veterinarian alerted authorities. That led authorities to search her house. Brewer said the county health department also inspected the property due to large amounts of animal waste in a pond at the home.
Huber, 56, faces charges including nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Huber didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment left with a relative.
