Pa. Game Commission's bald eagle camera is back

HANOVER, Pa. - It’s back! The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Eagle Cam is back online for viewers to get an up-close look at a bald eagle nest in Hanover, Pennsylvania.
The cameras are positioned 75 feet high in a tree adjacent to Codorus State Park.
The eagles have nested at the tree for more than a decade.
You can view the bald eagles by CLICKING HERE.
