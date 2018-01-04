Parents, students upset with renovations causing freezing cold in high school

A renovation project has been underway at Chartiers Valley High School for a year and a half, and parents and kids say parts of the building are so cold students are walking around with blankets.
“They should be doing the construction in seasonal-type weather,” said Carnegie resident Shirley Hudson. “Right now, it’s freezing out here.”
The district said it is “working to find a solution” to cold temperatures in some parts of the school.
A maintenance problem this week has parents particularly upset. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. to find out why.
