Parkway East 'bathtub' section remains closed; drivers to use alternate routes for Steelers game

Following the major flooding on Interstate 376 that caused one person requiring a rescue from the “bathtub” section of the roadway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is keeping that section closed.
PennDOT is advising drivers that will be coming into the city Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game to plan on alternate routes just in case the Parkway East remains closed prior to 1 p.m. Sunday.
PennDOT posted a detour that avoids the bathtub section and ends back on I-376 westbound, but it does not provide access to the Fort Duquesne Bridge.
Below are the listed detours provided by PennDOT, which also said to allow extra time for traveling to Heinz Field:
Westbound I-376 to Grant Street
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
- Follow Fort Pitt Boulevard to northbound I-279
- End route
Westbound I-376 to Boulevard of the Allies
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) off-ramp
- Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to northbound I-579 toward the Veterans Bridge
- Take the exit to Convention Center/7th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh
- Follow signs to Heinz Field
- End route
Westbound I-376 to Route 380 via Wilkinsburg
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp
- Follow northbound Route 8 to westbound Route 380
- From Route 380 take the exit to 6th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh
- Follow signs to Heinz Field
- End route
Westbound I-376 to Route 28 via Wilkinsburg
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp
- Follow northbound Route 8 to Route 28
- Take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit
- End route
From points east of Monroeville
- Take US 22 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Take the Turnpike westbound to the Allegheny Valley exit
- Follow westbound Freeport Road to Route 910
- From Route 910 take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit
- End route
