Part of I-70 closed after multi-vehicle crash

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - Part of I-70 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County, officials said.

    Police said the crash happened between the westbound lanes in New Stanton between the Hunker and Madison exits around 4:30 a.m.

    The westbound lanes are currently closed.

    No injuries have been reported, officials said.

    A viewer told Channel 11 that they were stuck in traffic for nearly three hours and cars are being turned around to get on the ramp in the opposite direction.

