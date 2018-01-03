  • State's first medical marijuana facility could open in Western Pa.

    The first medical marijuana facility in Pennsylvania could soon open in Butler.

    Cresco Yeltrah is the first company to get approval through the state to grow cannabis. 

    The facility is expecting to get its final approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health later this month.

    When the dispensary could open and why owners say they’re very happy with the response from patients and doctors, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

