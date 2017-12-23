Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Canonsburg

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canonsburg Friday.
The accident took place at the intersection of Greenside Avenue and East Pike Street around 4:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
The pedestrian was transported via ambulance to Canonsburg Hospital. There is no update on that person’s condition.
Police are currently investigating.
