  • Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Canonsburg

    A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canonsburg Friday. 

    The accident took place at the intersection of Greenside Avenue and East Pike Street around 4:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. 

    The pedestrian was transported via ambulance to Canonsburg Hospital. There is no update on that person’s condition. 

    Police are currently investigating. 

     
     

