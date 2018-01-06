Peduto: Pittsburgh's marijuana policies will remain in place

0

In a matter of weeks, patients will be able to buy medical marijuana in Pittsburgh.

In fact, you'll only get a citation for a possessing a small amount of marijuana in the city.

That's the way Mayor Bill Peduto believes it will remain.

“Making it a citation creates a more fair way of penalizing while not destroying people's lives in the process,” he said.

TRENDING NOW:

Peduto reaffirmed his views that marijuana should remain decriminalized 24 hours after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to return to prosecuting marijuana cases.

Peduto's concerned keeping it criminalized can have a lasting impact.

“We believe that it has been used in the past and hurt people's lives in the sense they weren't able to get public housing or they weren't able to afford the $2,000 fines that would be imposed,” he said.

Peduto believes recreational use of marijuana will become legal in more and more states, eventually spreading to Pennyslvania in the next decade.

In the meantime, he says the city will continue taking a hands-off approach when it comes to marijuana.

“What Mr. Sessions is doing is going against how most states are looking at this issue,” Peduto said.

After the Justice Department announcement, new U.S. Attorney for the Western District Scott Brady released a statement saying his office will use all tools available to prosecute those who traffic in illegal drugs, including marijuana.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.