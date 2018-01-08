Peduto urges action to protect DACA 'dreamers'

0

Protesters gathered Monday outside the White House because thousands of immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for decades will soon be headed out of the country.

The policy shift from President Donald Trump's administration regards immigrants from El Salvador, and it has Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto renewing his call to protect immigrants.

The move involves 200,000 Salvadorans who were in the U.S. under a temporary residence status. They now have until September 2019 to leave the U.S., obtain legal residency or face deportation.

"There's about 192,000 U.S. citizen children of TPS beneficiaries,” said activist George Escobar. “This is the epitome of destroying American families and splitting them apart."

These are people who left El Salvador after twin earthquakes in early 2001. The Department of Homeland Security says their country has been rebuilt enough to return home.

Shortly after this announcement, Peduto released a statement urging action on the Dream Act for childhood immigrants.

It says, in part, "As a city, we should set the standard for the country to follow. As a city, we build bridges, and we welcome all our neighbors."

Peduto urged people in Pittsburgh to write to their congressional delegates and urge them to pass a clean Dream Act protecting young undocumented immigrants.

