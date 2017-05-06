Channel 11 Emails...

Penguins take on Capitals for Game 5 of second-round playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby takes part in a practice session during the NHL hockey playoffs, Friday, May 5, 2017, at the team practice facility in Cranberry.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to eliminate the Capitals in Game 5 on Saturday in Washington.
 
The Penguins lead the second-round series 3-1. If they win today, they will move on to Round 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. 
 
The Penguins played without Sidney Crosby during Game 4 of the series, who was out with a concussion. Crosby passed a concussion test on Saturday and his playing status for Game 5 will be a gametime decision. 
 
Channel 11's coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with a special 11 On The Ice Pregame Show. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. on WPXI, then join us on Channel 11 for our 11 On The Ice Postgame Show. 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

