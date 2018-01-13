  • PennDOT lowers speed limits on parkways, other roads for weather

    Updated:

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation lowered the speed limits on several western Pa. highways on Friday night as a winter storm freezes roads.

    Related story: WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend

    Related Headlines

    Motorists will see 45 mph speed limits on the following roadways:

    • Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579;
    • U.S. 22/30; and
    • Route 28

    PennDOT is advising motorists to stay off the roads if they can.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories