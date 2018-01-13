PennDOT lowers speed limits on parkways, other roads for weather

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation lowered the speed limits on several western Pa. highways on Friday night as a winter storm freezes roads.
Related story: WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
Related Headlines
Motorists will see 45 mph speed limits on the following roadways:
- Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579;
- U.S. 22/30; and
- Route 28
PennDOT is advising motorists to stay off the roads if they can.
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- Man confesses to murder on TV, turns in self and accomplices
- VIDEO: Widespread flooding after morning rain
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}