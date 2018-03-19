  • Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is dead after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

    We're working to learn more about the suspect in this, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Eccles and Marengo streets in the South Side Slopes. They found the victim nearby on Esop Way with a gunshot wound; he died after being taken to a hospital.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us closure latest in string of store failures along Route 22

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oakland library investigating multimillion-dollar theft of rare collection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents frustrated over Catholic school closure