Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH - A man is dead after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
We're working to learn more about the suspect in this, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
BREAKING— Police on the scene of a deadly shooting. They were called to the area of Eccles Street & Marengo Street. pic.twitter.com/74gZbQiB05— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) March 19, 2018
Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Eccles and Marengo streets in the South Side Slopes. They found the victim nearby on Esop Way with a gunshot wound; he died after being taken to a hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person killed in shooting in South Side Slopes
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- Uber pauses self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh after fatal Ariz. crash
- VIDEO: Bobcat stowaway found on Gateway Clipper Fleet
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}