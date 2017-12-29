  • Person rescued from car after collision with garbage truck

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A car and a garbage truck collided early Friday morning in Penn Hills, trapping a person inside the car for about two hours.

    The accident was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sandy Creek Road.

    Emergency crews worked to rescue the person who was trapped, getting the victim out of the car about 4:30 a.m.

    The extent of the injuries sustained by the person who was rescued was not immediately clear.

