Peters Township to honor Olympian John-Henry Kreuger

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peters Township will honor local Olympian John-Henry Kreuger later this month.
The week-long celebration will kick off with a meet and greet with the silver medalist in the 1,000 short track speed skating at the Peters Township Public Library on March 22. Those in attendance can meet Kreuger and get their picture taken with him from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is free and you can register here or by calling 724-941-9430, extension #1.
Township Council will adopt a resolution honoring his achievement by naming the week of March 25 “John-Henry Krueger Week” in Peters Township.
On March 26, Krueger will be presented with the key to Peters Township.
