PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh officials are very concerned about the freezing rain and ice that is in the forecast but said they're ready.

Officials told Channel 11 that it’s way easier to plow and clear off 10 inches of snow than to battle icy roads.

Extra medic units will be added to the city’s emergency fleet to assist with accidents or any kind of medical emergency caused by the weather, officials said.

The city’s fleet of plows and salt trucks will be out in full force as soon as the system starts. If the rain continues, the city will not pre-treat the roads because the rain just washes it away. If the rain stops, or there is only a light mist, the city will put down rock salt and calcium chloride before the freezing rain starts.

“We ask folks, go home and hunker down, go home and hunker down until tomorrow. Again, the freezing rain we’ll have to deal with overnight. We’re going to see all the snow until 6 a.m. in the morning and it’s going to be heavy snow overnight,” Guy Costa, Pittsburgh’s chief operations officer said.

All non-essential city employees might be sent home early today to avoid a potentially treacherous rush hour. City officials said the storm coming has activated a level two snow alert.



