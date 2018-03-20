Pittsburgh celebrating Mr. Rogers on what would have been 90th birthday

PITTSBURGH - Today would have been Mr. Roger’s 90th birthday and there are several celebrations in the city of Pittsburgh.
This year, his show is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Mr. Rogers tackled tough topics on the show like divorce, death and coping with violence.
The Heinz History Center will display his iconic sweaters and shoes. The Children’s Museum is offering free admission all day today to celebrate.
Mr. Rogers will soon have his own postage stamp.
Earlier this year, we learned Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in a motion picture version of his biopic “You Are My Friend.”
