  • Pittsburgh celebrating Mr. Rogers on what would have been 90th birthday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Today would have been Mr. Roger’s 90th birthday and there are several celebrations in the city of Pittsburgh. 

    This year, his show is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

    Related Headlines

    Mr. Rogers tackled tough topics on the show like divorce, death and coping with violence.  

    The Heinz History Center will display his iconic sweaters and shoes.  The Children’s Museum is offering free admission all day today to celebrate. 

    Mr. Rogers will soon have his own postage stamp.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Earlier this year, we learned Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in a motion picture version of his biopic “You Are My Friend.” 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh celebrating Mr. Rogers on what would have been 90th birthday