Pittsburgh extends hours for 3 warming centers

The city of Pittsburgh is extending hours at some of its warming centers as outdoor temperatures continue to hover around single digits.
The new hours will be instated Tuesday through Friday this week.
The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Center, 7321 Frankstown Ave.
- South Side Market House, 12th Street and Bedford Square
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center, 720 Sherwood Ave.
