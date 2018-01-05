  • Pittsburgh police hunting serial armed robber

    Updated:

    Police are looking for an armed man they say has robbed nearly a half-dozen business in Pittsburgh this week.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday, police said the man robbed a Dollar General store in Bloomfield, a convenience store and a liquor store in Shadyside, the Primanti Brothers location in the Strip District and a beer distributor in Allentown.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The man enters each business, points a gun at an employee, grabs cash and runs away, police said.

    The actor is 6 feet tall and heavily built. He wears a mask during the robberies, and is considered armed and dangerous.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories