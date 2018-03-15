Pittsburgh to replace Foster statue with monument honoring legacy of African-American women

OAKLAND, Pa. - The controversial Stephen Foster statue in Oakland is set to be moved next month.
The city is looking to replace it with a monument dedicated to an African-American woman who made a mark in Pittsburgh.
Residents can vote on who they'd like to see honored in an online survey.
Some of the nominees include:
- Madam C.J. Walker (entrepreneur and philanthropist)
- Helen Faison (city's first African-American superintendent of schools)
- Gwendolyn Elliott (Pittsburgh's first African-American female police commander)
Last year, the Arts Commission voted to move the Foster statue, because some feel it portrays a slave at the famous minstrel composer's feet.
You can find a link to the survey by CLICKING HERE.
