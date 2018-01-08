Pittsburgh Traffic: Icy conditions causing accidents across area

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limits on several roadways Monday because of wintry weather and icy conditions.
A 45 mph speed limit is being implemented on interstates 79, 279 and 376, as well as Route 28.
