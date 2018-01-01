Temperatures are starting the day near zero with wind chills as cold as 15 degrees below zero. At that wind chill, frostbite can begin to occur on exposed skin in about 30 minutes. A wind chill advisory is in effect for much of the area until noon Monday. It goes until 1 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains. A new wind chill advisory may be issued for much of the area for late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Wind chills will stay below zero much of the day Monday and Tuesday before a slight warm up Wednesday. Winds will gust to 20 mph at times Monday afternoon and early evening.
Keep an eye on elderly neighbors and pets the next couple of days. If you plan on being outside for any length of time, dress in layers. Cover as much of your body as possible. High temperatures in the teens and 20s will be with us through the first week of 2018 with only a few chances of flurries or light snow showers.
