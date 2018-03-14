Pittsburgh Zoo's river otter pups to make first appearance

PITTSBURGH - The public will soon get a first look at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s newest additions, four North American river otter pups.
The otters were born to 8-year-old mom Annie and 17-year-old dad Country in January, according to zoo officials. The pups will get their first wellness exam Thursday. Their gender will also be determined during the exam.
Otters are toothless and blind at birth, and are completely dependent on their mother.
The pups are protected by their mother in the den for several weeks and begin eating solid foods at age 2 months.
Zoo officials said Annie is very watchful and protective of her pups.
The litter is the fourth born at the zoo.
