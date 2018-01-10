Plan aims to develop building believed to be last pre-prohibition distillery in Pittsburgh

0

A new South Side development project will help transform the area between Station Square and the Liberty Bridge.

This is the latest building to be targeted for renovation. It’s been empty for about 20 years.

Developers say they want to make it a new destination on the South Side.

Believed to be the last pre-prohibition distillery in Pittsburgh, this building will again be making whiskey -- but also much more.

“I think the opportunity (is) to bring in an artesian-type marketplace, have something similar to the strip district but have it all under one roof,” said Tony Mazzarini of the Mazzarini Real Estate Group.

That includes a rooftop restaurant and an entertainment venue on McKean Street.

Developers believe it’s the perfect project to complement a boom in growth on the south shore.

“I think the South Shore was the last gem left in the city left that's this close to downtown,” Mazzarini said.

On one side, there's the Highline development at the historic terminal buildings and on the other side, construction on a new 319-unit apartment building called The Glasshouse has already begun.

That’s in addition to work refreshing Station Square with six new restaurants.

The developers hope to have this project open for business by spring 2019, which is also when the nearby apartments could open.

