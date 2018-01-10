Plum School District officials could cut jobs, close Regency Elementary School

0

Plum Borough School District has a $5 million budget deficit to fill, so everything is on the table, from closing schools to cutting back on kindergarten programs.

A heated meeting took place Tuesday night as Plum's school board decided on a way to drastically cut costs.

The district is still dealing with the financial fallout from the teacher sex abuse scandal.

A budget option moved forward Tuesday night that would come with staff cuts across the district -- around 32 jobs including administration, support staff, and teachers -- through retirements and furloughs.

“It's shameful. and they're talking about hiring a safety coordinator but yet, cutting education to our kids. Their first job is to educate our students,” said former board member and parent Michelle Stepnick.

Changes would also include the closure of Regency Park Elementary School. Students would have to move to three other elementary schools.

“As a parent, I think it's absurd that they have not raised taxes in over 10 years, or there had been minimal tax increases. that's what got us into this problem in the first place,” said parent Leigh-Anne Weiss.

The option that was approved would not raise any new taxes.

“We’re not going to make everyone happy. I think it's going to be something that we can manage and the public will eventually not necessarily support but adjust to the idea of the tough decisions that are being made here and across the state,” said Plum School business manager John Zahorchak.

Last year, the district had some high-profile expenses.

In December, the school board approved settling a lawsuit with a former student who was sexually assaulted by a teacher, for a total of $275,000.

That will be paid for by insurance.

A second lawsuit in connection to the sex-abuse scandal was also settled in 2017, but the amount was not disclosed.

Also last year, the superintendent who oversaw the district during the 2015 scandal resigned. Timothy Glasspool was given a $184,000 severance package.

