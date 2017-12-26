Plunging temperatures cause infrastructure, safety issues

The plunging temperatures are causing infrastructure and safety issues in the city of Pittsburgh.
Water main breaks and icy roads were just some of the problems.
A 12-inch water main line broke Tuesday in Squirrel Hill, and when Channel 11 got there, there was still water spewing out of the underground pipe.
A Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crew worked to shut off the valve so the contractor could start repairing the line that runs underneath Beacon Street.
Repair crews will be out in full force over the next several days as below-freezing temperatures cause pressure to build up inside the pipes, causing them to rupture.
Last December and January, PWSA repaired 132 main lines in the city's aging pipe infrastructure.
Right now, PWSA is averaging about six repairs a day, with that number expected to rise as the temperature plummets.
A 6-inch line on Darlington Court in Squirrel Hill also broke Tuesday, shutting off the water for several hours.
PWSA reps tell Channel 11 their crews work nonstop during cold stretches, and they also hire contractors to help with the immense workload they see during times like this.
